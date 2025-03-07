TODAY.AZ / Business

YA?AT Foundation holds meeting with banks to discuss support for martyrs' families and war veterans

06 March 2025 [14:39] - TODAY.AZ
By Nazrin Abdul

The “YA?AT” (YASHAT) Foundation held a meeting with representatives of banks in Azerbaijan yesterday, in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Banks Association.

Elvin Huseynov, head of the Foundation and a Garabagh war veteran, highlighted the Foundation’s initiatives supporting martyrs’ families and war invalids. He outlined the goals and projects aimed at addressing their needs.

The meeting focused on exploring cooperation opportunities and support for ongoing projects under the Foundation’s activities.

The primary mission of the “YA?AT” Foundation is to enhance civil society initiatives that complement state efforts in the social protection of martyrs' families and war veterans, ensuring transparency, accountability, and public oversight.

