CBA and National Bank of Georgia sign MoU to boost financial cooperation

By Nazrin Abdul



A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the National Bank of Georgia.

Azernews reports that this announcement was made by the Governor of the CBA, Taleh Kazimov, on his "X" account.

"We were pleased to receive the delegation led by the Chairman of the National Bank of Georgia, Natiya Turnava. During the meeting, we discussed the current state of cooperation between our institutions and exchanged views on mutual interests. We signed a Memorandum of Understanding to further strengthen our cooperative relations. This memorandum will contribute to the development of partnerships between the central banks and the enhancement of the financial sectors. We are confident that this cooperation will be long-term and successful," he noted.