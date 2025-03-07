CBA highlights gender equality efforts in financial sector

By Akbar Novruz



The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) recognizes that promoting gender equality in the financial sector is crucial for attracting top talent, increasing productivity, and ensuring sustainable business practices.

Umeyra Ibrahimova, Director of the CBA’s Capital Markets Policy and Regulation Department, emphasized this commitment at the “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” event in Baku, held in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8.

“The CBA has paid special attention to this issue in recent years. Women make up 39.7% of our employees. Of 156 management positions, 46 are held by women, including deputy chairmen, executive directors, and department directors. Additionally, 6 out of 14 main departments are led by women,” Ibrahimova noted.

She also highlighted the growing presence of women in Azerbaijan’s financial sectors, including banking, insurance, and capital markets. While women are increasingly taking on leadership roles, she acknowledged that challenges remain, such as wage gaps and persistent stereotypes.

“We have made important strides in promoting gender equality in the financial sector, but there is still much work to be done. I believe that one day we will live in a world with truly equal opportunities for all,” she added.