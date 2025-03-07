TODAY.AZ / Business

Price of Azeri light decreases

06 March 2025 [10:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Qabil Ashirov

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light oil at the port of Augusta in Italy has dropped by $1.95, or 2.65%, compared to previous figures, bringing the price to $71.40 per barrel on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis.

Additionally, at Turkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of "Azeri Light" crude oil on an FOB (Free on Board) basis fell by $1.96, or 2.72%, bringing the price to $70.12 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude oil also decreased by $1.96, or 3.47%, settling at $54.47 per barrel.

