Azerbaijan partners with Apple to launch AI training center

By Nazrin Abdul



Starting this year, artificial intelligence (AI) technology will be introduced to the Ministry of Economy's call center.

Azernews reports that Fariz Jafarov, executive director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), shared this information at a press conference discussing the organization’s 2024 achievements and plans for 2025.

Jafarov explained that the AI system will help analyze all incoming calls efficiently, addressing them more quickly than manual responses, regardless of call volume.

The implementation of AI technology is expected to significantly improve response times and overall service quality, marking a step forward in the modernization of Azerbaijan's government services.

He also noted that the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in Azerbaijan is expected to expand further.

Jafarov emphasized the rapid development of AI, noting that several sectors in the country already use the technology, with its widespread adoption in global healthcare, such as AI programs interpreting X-ray results.

He also pointed out that AI's growth does not reduce job opportunities but rather creates new ones, as the technology is built on large databases, which continue to grow, creating new specialties in the field.

Furthermore, Jafarov announced the establishment of a Training, Education, and Certification Center in Azerbaijan this year in collaboration with US tech giant Apple. The center will focus on training students in Apple operating systems and software, contributing to the digitalization process. Those who complete the training will be equipped with skills that offer international career opportunities.

Next year, branches of this center will be set up across the country.