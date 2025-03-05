Eurasian Mountain Tourism Forum explores regional opportunities

The Eurasian Mountain Tourism Forum was held on the initiative of the Eurasian Mountain Resorts Alliance and the Shahdag Tourism Center, focusing on the "Prospects and Opportunities of Mountain Tourism in Eurasia".

The event brought together representatives from Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency, mountain resorts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and South Korea, as well as delegates from Belarus, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan.

Infrastructure and regional cooperation

Advisor to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Kenan Guluzade, highlighted Azerbaijan’s progress in developing winter and mountain tourism, improving infrastructure, and hosting international sports events. He emphasized that the forum would create new opportunities for regional cooperation and innovation in tourism.

Secretary General of the Eurasian Mountain Resorts Alliance, Andrey Kukushkin, stressed the importance of investment, modernization of resorts, and sustainable tourism strategies. He also announced that the Eurasian Mountain Tourism Forum (EMTF) will become an annual event, bringing together leading tourism experts and international organizations.

Shahdag’s growing role

Chairman of Shahdag Tourism Center, Rustam Najafov, underlined the importance of collaboration between resorts and experience exchange. He noted that Shahdag’s membership in both the Eurasian Mountain Resorts Alliance and the Turkic States Ski Resorts Union has boosted the region’s tourism appeal.

Commercial Director Igor Shaulov spoke about Shahdag’s infrastructure development, while Winter Sports Federation Secretary General Gunel Badalova highlighted Azerbaijan’s expanding winter sports scene and international partnerships.

Deputy Chairmen Jahangir Abdinzade and Ragif Dadashov addressed financial and human resource development aspects, emphasizing the need for skilled personnel exchange among alliance members.

Strengthening international ties

The forum concluded with a press conference and the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding:

Between the Eurasian Mountain Resorts Alliance and the Kyrgyz Tourism Development Fund

Between Ruslet and the Mountain Alliance for Industrial Partnership

The event, running until March 6, will continue discussions on the 2025-2026 action plan, tourism route development, resort safety measures, and state support for winter tourism. Additionally, participants will engage in ski competitions and a National Cuisine Festival, further strengthening cultural and professional ties.