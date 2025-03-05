Trans-Caspian fiber optic cable line construction strengthens digital Silk Way Corridor

The next stage of constructing the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Line, a key component of the Digital Silk Way project aimed at creating a digital corridor between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan, is underway, Azernews reports.

With the participation of the Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Ali Asadov and Olzhas Bektenov, a document was signed to approve the agreement for the construction of underwater fiber-optic communication lines along the Caspian Sea floor. The agreement was signed by Emil Masimov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AzerTelecom, and Bagdat Musin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom.

As part of the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Line Project, a 380 km fiber-optic cable will be laid along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Sumgayit (Azerbaijan) and Aktau (Kazakhstan). This will ensure the transmission of multi-terabit data and establish high-speed internet connections of up to 400 terabits per second.

The construction will be carried out in several stages, including coastal area and seabed assessments, the design and manufacture of high-quality, durable cables, and their transportation and installation. AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom aim to complete the construction by the end of 2026.

The Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Line is a vital part of the Digital Silk Road project, a digital telecommunications corridor passing through countries like Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan. This infrastructure will offer the most optimal and shortest route for data transmission, with high bandwidth and minimal latency, fostering regional cooperation and sustainable development.