SOCAR Extends Scholarships for Somali students at Baku Higher Oil School

By Qabil Ashirov



A delegation led by Dahir Shire Mohamed, the Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources of Somalia, recently visited the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), where they were welcomed by Ziba Mustafayeva, Vice President of SOCAR, Elmar Gasimov, Rector of BHOS, and Sabina Karimova, Advisor to the Vice President of SOCAR. The meeting also saw participation from the BHOS staff.

During the meeting, Ziba Mustafayeva highlighted the achievements and progress of BHOS, emphasizing the institution's growing international ties and the increasing number of foreign students. She specifically pointed out that opportunities for Somali students have been expanding at the university. Additionally, Mustafayeva noted that SOCAR has allocated three scholarship spots for Somali students.

She further underlined the close cooperation between BHOS and the industrial sector, noting how the students' participation in internship programs and research projects has significantly contributed to their future career prospects.

The meeting also included a discussion on expanding potential areas of collaboration between BHOS and Somali representatives, exploring opportunities for further cooperation in the education and energy sectors.