Exhibition showcases products made by women from socially vulnerable groups in Baku

By Akbar Novruz



The "Woman Bazaar" Sustainable Development Festival was held on March 1-2 at "Passage 1901", featuring handmade products by around 60 women from Baku and the regions. The event, organized ahead of International Women’s Day, aimed to support women from socially vulnerable groups by fostering their entrepreneurial activities.

The festival was organized in partnership with various organizations, including the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMEDA), Gender Hub Azerbaijan, and with the support of Pasha Holding. Its goal was to enhance women's knowledge and skills, strengthen support mechanisms, and ensure the sustainability of their businesses.

Speaking at the event, Samir Humbatov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of SMEDA, highlighted the state support measures for women entrepreneurs and the agency’s collaborative projects.

The two-day festival included master classes, discussions with successful female entrepreneurs, and a musical program. Participants of the "Woman Bazaar" project were also awarded certificates in recognition of their efforts.