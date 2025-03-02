Finance Minister discusses projects with World Bank's newly appointed Executive Director

On February 28, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the newly appointed Executive Director of the World Bank for the election group, which includes our country, Ms. Beatrice Meyer.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, expressed his satisfaction with Azerbaijan's cooperation with the World Bank and emphasized that the Azerbaijani government is interested in expanding these relations. It was noted that many years of financing projects in various sectors and providing technical assistance have greatly contributed to the socio-economic development of our country.

During the meeting, existing and upcoming projects in areas identified as priorities for Azerbaijan between our country and the World Bank were reviewed.

S. Babayev congratulated Beatrice Meyer on her new appointment and wished her success in her work. He also expressed confidence that, like previous executive directors, she would play a significant role in expanding the partnership between the World Bank and Azerbaijan.