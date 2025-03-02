ASAN Innovative Development Center implements artificial intelligence training for journalists

A training on the topic "Artificial Intelligence in the Activities of Media Representatives" was organized by the ASAN Innovative Development Center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that representatives of various media organizations participated in the training.

The goal is to support the effective use of artificial intelligence tools in the activities of media representatives. The main goals are also to optimize their work processes and encourage the application of innovative approaches in information production.

Within this framework, participants were informed about artificial intelligence tools that can be used in the relevant field, trends, shortcomings, and development prospects. The application of artificial intelligence was mastered based on real examples and workshops.

At the end, certificates were presented to the participants.

The main goal of the ASAN Innovative Development Center is to train highly qualified personnel in our country using innovative and new training methods based on advanced ASAN experience, as well as to contribute to increasing the professionalism of specialists working in the public and private sectors.