TODAY.AZ / Business

Croatia-Azerbaijan Investment Forum set to take place

28 February 2025 [10:22] - TODAY.AZ
By Qabil Ashirov

Croatia-Azerbaijan Investment Forum will be held, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, on his X account.

The post reads that the Azerbaijani and Croatian government officials will discuss bilateral economic relations and join the Croatia–Azerbaijan Investment Forum.

Print version

Views: 291

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also