Baku and Pakistan stock exchanges sign cooperation memorandum

By Akbar Novruz



The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on February 24 to enhance bilateral cooperation in capital markets.

According to Azernews, the memorandum was signed by Ruslan Khalilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BSE, and Farrukh Sabzwari, CEO of PSX, during a virtual signing ceremony attended by delegations from both exchanges.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration in the financial services sectors of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, fostering mutual development and investment opportunities.

This strategic partnership, formalized during the official visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to Azerbaijan, is expected to boost financial sector ties and contribute to economic growth in both countries.