Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential at India’s SATTE 2025

By Akbar Novruz



Azerbaijan showcased its tourism potential at the “SATTE 2025” exhibition in New Delhi, India, with the participation of 24 tourism industry representatives and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), organized by the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau.

The exhibition, attended by 50 countries, 28 state tourism bureaus, and over 2,000 participants, highlighted Azerbaijan’s national cuisine, mountain ski resorts, wine tourism, health and ecotourism, and winter tourism opportunities. Visitors experienced Azerbaijani tea and national sweets, providing a glimpse into the country’s rich culinary traditions.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to India, Elchin Huseynli, visited the national stand, emphasizing the growing ties between the two countries in tourism.

As a key platform in South Asia’s tourism sector, SATTE 2025 plays a crucial role in strengthening Azerbaijan’s presence in the Indian market, fostering industry partnerships, and expanding cooperation.

The number of Indian visitors to Azerbaijan in January 2025 reached 17,073, reflecting a 68% increase compared to January 2024. Meanwhile, total visits from South Asia in 2024 stood at 335,727, marking an 85% rise from the previous year.