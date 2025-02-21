AI-driven cyberattacks increasing security challenges, warns Azerbaijani official

By Nazrin Abdul



Major General Allahveran Ismayilov, Deputy Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, addressed the growing impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity at the “V Summit of IT Leaders of State Institutions” in Baku.

He highlighted that while AI presents significant advantages in areas like data analytics, anomaly detection, and early cyberattack identification, it also introduces new risks.

Ismayilov warned that AI-driven cyberattacks are making security measures more complex, stressing that these advanced attacks further complicate efforts to protect networks from malicious activity.

As discussed at the "V Summit of IT Leaders," the growing complexity of these risks requires heightened vigilance, advanced strategies, and continued collaboration among state institutions to safeguard information security.