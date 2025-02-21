V Summit of IT leaders in Baku focuses on growing cybersecurity threats

By Nazrin Abdul



The “V Summit of IT Leaders of State Institutions” took place in Baku, organized by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan.

Key participants included Major General Allahveran Ismayilov, Deputy Head of the Service, Tural Mammadov, Head of the Department, Iskander Hasanov, Head of the State Security Service’s Special Communications Department, Jahid Kazimov, Head of Cybersecurity Operations, and other officials.

Ismayilov emphasized the growing global nature of cybersecurity threats, highlighting the challenges posed by both technological and socio-political factors, with cyberattacks, especially those using AI, complicating defense efforts.

Mammadov reported that 64 new state information resources were launched in 2024. He shared alarming figures, such as over 3 million emails processed via the state email service and the detection of 100 fake domains. Additionally, 134 employees from 32 state agencies were targeted by hackers, with 3,798 accounts linked to state electronic services compromised.