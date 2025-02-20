TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan to showcase tourism at "TourismA" exhibition in Florence

20 February 2025 [10:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan is set to participate in the prestigious international tourism exhibition, "TourismA," which will take place in Florence, Italy, from February 21-23.

The State Tourism Agency has finalized all necessary preparations for the event, including securing organizational services through a contract with the "TourismA" company.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company received a payment of 15,066 manats.

Azerbaijan’s participation in "TourismA" marks a significant step in promoting its tourism sector on the global stage, with the State Tourism Agency ensuring all logistical aspects are in place for a successful exhibition.

