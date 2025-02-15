By Qabil Ashirov



The last kolkhoz in Azerbaijan, named after Nikitin and located in Ivanovka village, Ismailli, has been transformed into Ivanovka Agropark OSJ.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Economy's State Tax Service has published a notice in the "Vergil?r (Taxes)" newspaper.

It is worth noting that the Kolkhoz was established in 1936 and was initially named after Kalinin. Nikolai Vasilyevich Nikitin began leading the kolkhoz in 1953 and remained in charge until 1994. After the collapse of the USSR, the residents of the village formally requested the government to allow them to keep the kolkhoz instead of implementing land reforms. The government accepted their proposal, and as a result, the kolkhoz remained the only one in Azerbaijan after the dissolution of the USSR. In 1995, it was renamed after Nikitin, reflecting his substantial contributions to its development.

The kolkhoz spans over 5,000 hectares, cultivating a variety of crops, including wheat, barley, sunflower, peas, and grapes. It also engages in livestock farming, raising cows, pigs, sheep, and chickens. Additionally, the Nikitin Kolkhoz operates a dairy factory and a bakery, producing essential goods for the local community.

The village of Ivanovka, founded in 1834 by Russian peasants, predominantly Molokans, maintains a strong cultural identity. The community continues to uphold traditional practices, with agriculture remaining central to their way of life.