AYNA appoints new Head of Communications

By Akbar Novruz





The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) has appointed Veli Mammadov as the new Head of its Communications Department.





Veli Mammadov brings a wealth of experience in communications, public relations, corporate social responsibility, and sustainable development. He has been involved in numerous large-scale projects and has expertise in multimedia product development and event organization.





Prior to this role, Mammadov served as Head of Corporate Communications at “PASHA Life Insurance” OJSC and worked at Azercell from 2011 to 2016.





This appointment is expected to enhance AYNA's communication strategies and contribute to its operational goals.