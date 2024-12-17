Candidates seeking to be appointed as judges complete test exam

The State Examination Center (SEC), jointly with the Judges' Selection Committee, held a test exam for candidates seeking admission to the position of judge.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the exam was organized in the electronic examination section of the State Educational Service. Candidates had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the results when they completed the exam or when the time allotted for the exam expired. The results will also be posted on the State Educational Service website tomorrow.

Of the 329 people who registered to take the exam, 4 did not show up. 211 participants passed the competition by scoring 60 or higher points and were admitted to the next stage.

According to the Centre, the Appeals Commission regarding exam results will operate from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on December 23-25 ??at the State Examination Center (Address: Academic 299, Hasan Aliyev Street, Baku city).