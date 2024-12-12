Azerbaijan to select company for first industrial battery-based energy storage system

By Nazrin Abdul



A company is currently being selected in Azerbaijan for the construction of the country's first industrial battery-based energy storage system, Azernews reports, citing Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, as he told journalists.

"Azerenergy" OJSC is carrying out work to integrate renewable energy sources with a total capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts into Azerbaijan's energy system. Currently, 8 renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of about 2,000 megawatts are being implemented in the country.

To integrate these sources into the national energy system, the system operator, "Azerenergy," is applying innovations and carrying out modernization efforts. "Azerenergy" is introducing innovations and performing modernization work to integrate additional renewable energy capacity into the energy system," emphasized E. Soltanov.

The Deputy Minister added that discussions with the World Bank on creating new substations and energy lines as part of renewable energy integration are ongoing.

"Currently, efforts are underway to select a company for the construction of Azerbaijan's first industrial-level battery-based energy storage system," he said.