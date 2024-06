Fatime Letifova

The price of Azerbaijani oil has increased on the world market, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil increased by $0.52 or 0.62 percent to $83.94.

It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).