Fuel costs of population increases

Fuel costs of the population are increasing - 1.2 billion manats in 5 months, Azernews reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

In January-May of this year, 1 billion 251 million manats were spent by consumers in the retail trade network of Azerbaijan on the purchase of gasoline and diesel fuel alone.

This indicator is 6.1% more than the same period of 2023.

Let us add that in the 5th month of 2024, 5.8% of the funds spent by buyers on the goods they bought in the retail trade network were spent on the purchase of gasoline and diesel fuel.