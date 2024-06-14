TODAY.AZ / Business

Fuel costs of population increases

13 June 2024 [16:59] - TODAY.AZ

Fuel costs of the population are increasing - 1.2 billion manats in 5 months, Azernews reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

In January-May of this year, 1 billion 251 million manats were spent by consumers in the retail trade network of Azerbaijan on the purchase of gasoline and diesel fuel alone.

This indicator is 6.1% more than the same period of 2023.

Let us add that in the 5th month of 2024, 5.8% of the funds spent by buyers on the goods they bought in the retail trade network were spent on the purchase of gasoline and diesel fuel.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/249532.html

Print version

Views: 253

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also