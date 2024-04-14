TODAY.AZ / Business

Switzerland reduces its investment in Azerbaijani economy by 3-fold

13 April 2024 [19:35] - TODAY.AZ

In 2023, Switzerland invested $70.6 million in the economy of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

This is 3-fold less than in 2022. During the reporting period, the total investment share of Switzerland in the economy of Azerbaijan decreased from 3.4% to 1.1%.

Last year, Azerbaijan invested $40.7 million in the Swiss economy. This is 15% more than the previous year.

During the year, the total investment share of Azerbaijan in the Swiss economy decreased from 2.4% to 1.3%.

