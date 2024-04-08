TODAY.AZ / Business

Minister of Science and Education meets Country Manager for World Bank in Azerbaijan

08 April 2024 [14:21] - TODAY.AZ
Fatime Letifova

On April 8, 2024, Emin Amrullayev, the Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met Stefanie Stallmeister, Country Manager for the World Bank in Azerbaijan. Azernews reports that the Minister of Science and Education shared a post about this on his X social page.

The post reads as follows:

"Today we met with the country manager of the World Bank for Azerbaijan, Stefani Shtelmeister. During the meeting, we discussed the current state of relations with the World Bank, cooperation prospects.

Print version

Views: 322

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also