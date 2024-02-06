Industrial Park in Lachin produces roofing with 100-year lifespan

New businesses have started operating in the Zerti Agro-Industrial Park in Lachin. As a result of the opening of production facilities, 60 more local people were employed. Thus, the number of Lachin residents working in the park has reached 500, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

According to Nasimi Asadov, Director of the "Lachin Improvement Service," OJSC, the production of high-quality roofing materials started in Lachin in January. Unlike iron roofing, which is subject to corrosion for 15-20 years, Lachin produces coatings on modern Italian equipment, which also have a service life of more than 100 years.

"In Lachin, reconstructed by Baku Improvement Service LLC, all construction materials, including roofing materials, meet the highest standards. Transportation and delivery costs will also be significantly reduced as a result of the launch of the local enterprise. The roofing enterprise in Lachin is also able to partially satisfy the needs of construction companies involved in construction works in Garabagh liberated from occupation," Nasimi Asadov said.

In general, all enterprises operating in the Zerti Agro-Industrial Park in Lachin are equipped with the latest global technologies. Lachin residents get jobs and acquire professional skills by learning from specialists invited from abroad.

In this sense, each enterprise operating in the Agro-Industrial Park can also be considered a training centre. At the courses organised in the agro-industrial park, specialists invited from abroad spend several months teaching the correct handling of innovative technologies and methods of increasing production capacity.

According to Baku Improvement Service LLC engineer Fuad Mammadov, another innovation will be the launch of Schuco School in Lachin, which is considered a world brand in the production of plastic doors and windows. First, experience will be gained in this direction, and then the products of the famous brand will be manufactured in Lachin.

The latest technological equipment from Germany has already been purchased for the establishment of the production site. At the first stage, workers will be trained with the involvement of German specialists, and the primary production will be carried out under the control of specialists.

It should be noted that Zerti agro-industrial park, in which many enterprises, including breeding centres for the development of animal breeding, organic greenhouses, Ayd?noglu furniture factory, meat cutting shop, are functioning in a short period of time, is rapidly developing due to new production areas - shoe factory, large workshops for the production of bras with Philips lamps (wall light) and ekood, which is expanding.

Currently, the park, which employs Lachin residents, has the potential to create 1,200 jobs in the future with all the businesses up and running.