Six cities awarded status of tourist capital, one of them Shusha

By Asim Aliev

Six Azerbaijani cities have been awarded the title of tourist capital, one of them is Shusha, Azernews reports, citing the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrov Noziri telling at The 1st Meeting of the Tourism Specialized Education Institutions of the ECO Member States.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan is a country with very good indicators in the sphere of tourism in the region and realizes important projects in the direction of tourism development.

"This was decided at the 7th meeting of high-level tourism experts of the OIC member states and the 5th meeting of tourism ministers in Iran's Ardabil on October 4-5 within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the OIC," Khusrov Noziri said.

The Secretary-General commented that, as a result of attention and care for tourism in Azerbaijan, the city of Shusha has been selected as the tourism capital of Azerbaijan. The introduction of technological innovations in tourism, which is one of the most realistic areas of application of artificial intelligence, is close at hand. This, in turn, is not reflected in tourism education. Tourism development exists on the basis of peace and sustainability. As eco-educational institutions, we apply many models in education. We believe that we can achieve the development of this sector by continuing to work closely together in a time of technological development. We also need to meet our special educational needs in tourism.