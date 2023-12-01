TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to cooperate in field of space

01 December 2023 [17:33] - TODAY.AZ
Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed the development of cooperation in the space sphere. Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote about it on the X social network, Azernews reports.

"We met with Sherzod Shermatov, Minister for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan, who is on a visit to our country. During the meeting, we discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of digital development, cyber security and the space sphere," the minister wrote.

