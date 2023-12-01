Prices and improvement of service quality vital in tourism sector: MP

By Asim Aliev

Reducing costs and improving service quality are very important in the tourism sector. It can increase the sustainability of tourism revenues , Azernews informs that this was told by MP Vugar Bayramov.

He stressed that in the first 10 months of this year, the dynamics of the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan have been maintained, and the growth of the number of visitors from Europe has continued.

While the number of tourists visiting our country increased by 30.3 percent, the increase in the number of European visitors was 41.9 percent. During that period, 1 million 723 thousand foreigners visited Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, the decline in the number of visitors from the Gulf countries continued. In the first 10 months of 2023, the number of visitors from Arab states to Azerbaijan decreased by 7.4 percent.

The greatest increase is accounted for by 3 Asian countries: the number of arrivals from China increased 7.3 times, from South Korea 3.5 times, and from Turkmenistan 2.7 times. The number of arrivals from CIS countries increased by 49.6 percent and reached 692.6 thousand people.

After the energy sector, tourism is the sector that brings the most foreign currency to the country. In 2019, a year before the pandemic, more than 3 million tourists came to the country, and this year, foreigners spent about 2.6 billion dollars in Azerbaijan.

From this point of view, he said, it is important to update the country of origin of tourist arrivals, especially to strengthen cooperation in this area with countries located in Europe and Southeast Asia.