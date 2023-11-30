MDDT currently working with World Bank on a new strategy

By Asim Aliev

During a speech at the inMerge Innovation Summit, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Farid Ahmadov informed that the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation is currently working with the World Bank on a data management strategy, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

MInister F. Ahmadov emphasised that one of the key aspects of digital infrastructure is the infrastructure that enables data sharing. Whether it's developing new products or improving existing products, the government has data that needs to be used for its own purposes. We tend to associate information sharing only with the government, but it's a two-way process. After all, companies have data too, and they need to be willing to share it.

In conclusion, deputy minister F. Ahmadov noted that he is currently working with the World Bank to develop a data management strategy. All the aspects I emphasized will be reflected in this strategy in the country.