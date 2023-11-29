TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani delegation participates in inauguration of SOCAR's representative office in Ashgabat

28 November 2023 [18:00] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani delegation took part in the inauguration of SOCAR's representative office in Ashgabat, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official X account.

The Minister noted that he and the President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf participated in the inauguration. Mikayil Jabbarov added that it signifies confidence in the long-term collaboration with Turkmenistan, anticipating mutual benefits in the energy sector for both countries.

---

