Azerbaijani delegation participates in inauguration of SOCAR's representative office in Ashgabat

Azerbaijani delegation took part in the inauguration of SOCAR's representative office in Ashgabat, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official X account.

The Minister noted that he and the President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf participated in the inauguration. Mikayil Jabbarov added that it signifies confidence in the long-term collaboration with Turkmenistan, anticipating mutual benefits in the energy sector for both countries.

