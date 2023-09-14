Reconstruction of Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala road continues [VIDEO]

Abbas Ganbay

Reconstruction of the Muganli Ismayilli-Gabala section of the Baku-Shamakhi-Muganli Ismayilli-Gabala motorway, which is of special importance for convenient movement of population and is considered the shortest road connecting our capital with Ismayilli, Gabala, Oguz, Sheki, Gakh, Zagatala and Balakan districts ongoing, Azernews reports, citing AAYDA.

With the implementation of the project of the road built on II technical categories, the length of the road Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala will be reduced by 9.7 km and will make 76.8 km. The existing two-lane road will be widened to four lanes.

As part of the Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala road reconstruction project, the first 14 km of the section is geologically and hydrogeologically more difficult and most prone to landslides. For this reason, anti-slip measures are being taken to make the road strong and durable. Within this framework, construction of pile retaining walls, drainage systems, and other engineering works is ongoing with a total length of 4 km in 8 sections.

The first 2 km of the road section started before the local landslide section of the existing road to reach Muganli settlement and is being constructed bypassing the active landslide zone in the mentioned settlement and the slope behind the settlement. As a result, the road to Aghsuchai and the next section will be shortened by 2.5 kilometers due to the new Aghsuchai bridge and tunnel in the new direction.

As part of the project, earthworks, excavation, backfilling, and earthbed construction are being carried out in accordance with the technological sequence. Construction of the planned circular and rectangular culverts is also underway.

The existing soil at the site is being excavated lowered to the design level and reinforced to protect the slopes from erosion. For this purpose, special material is spread on the slopes and a layer of fertile soil of the required thickness is continued to be poured to create greenery.

In order to prevent landslides on the road and ensure soil stability, piles and concrete beams are being constructed and special cement mortar is being pumped into the ground to a depth of up to 14 meters to improve soil quality.

A total of 37% of the works on the construction of a suspension bridge over the Agsu River, 1195 meters long and 76.5 meters high, on 4.5 km of the projected road have been completed. Pile drilling and anchoring, integrity and static pile testing, and foundation installation on some piers have been completed. Construction of the housing parts of the bridge piers is currently underway.

The road is planned to be crossed through an 884-metre-long tunnel from the high mountain that is encountered after the Aghsuchayi bridge. In this section, the tunnel entrance portal has been completed and construction of the exit portal is ongoing. Earthworks, as the terrain at the site is prone to landslides, work has been completed to anchor the entrance portal to the ground with special cables. At the entrance and exit parts of the tunnel, the slopes are being reinforced with special materials. Excavation of the tunnel continues. A total of 24 percent of the tunnel has been completed.

Other sections of the project are currently being excavated, the carriageway is being widened, unsuitable soil is being excavated, backfilling is being carried out and a new earth bed, retaining walls, and drainage pipes are being constructed. The construction of the soil deposit has already been completed on a 20-kilometer section.

In total, 1 tunnel, 1 suspension bridge, and 15 bridges have been designed under the new project. Thus, 5 existing bridges located on the rivers Girdmanchay, Talistanchay, Topor River, Goychay River, and Vandamchay are being reconstructed and widened with 4 lanes of traffic. 3 bridges located on the Aghsuchai, Gulanchai, and Demiraparanchai rivers have been redesigned to 4 lanes of traffic on a modified new motorway axis. The bridges over the Gulianchai and Gurudara rivers have already been completed. Works on the construction of other bridges are underway at different stages.

It should be noted that the reconstruction of this road leading to important tourist areas of the republic was first built in the 70s of the last century on the initiative of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and was designed on the instruction given by President Ilham Aliyev.