Azerbaijan to be represented at Doha Expo 2023

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, Azerbaijan will be represented by a national pavilion at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha.

Over 70 countries and around 20 international organizations will take part in Expo 2023 Doha from October 2 to March 28, 2024, Azernews reports.

The expo theme "Green Desert, Better Environment" aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat desertification. Its visitors will be able to get acquainted with the trends in the agricultural sector, technologies, and innovations.

The exhibition, which will cover an area of 1.7 million square meters, will be held at Al Bidda Park, one of Doha's largest parks.

Here the territory will be divided into three zones: the international zone, where pavilions will be presented; a family area where entertainment events will be held; and a cultural area where various debates, conferences, and exhibitions will take place.

Doha Expo 2023, a collaboration between the Bureau International des Expositions and the International Association of Horticultural Producers , is expected to attract more than three million visitors.

Recall that Azerbaijan was also represented by the national pavilion at Beijing Expo 2019.