Azerbaijan to host series of prestigious events within Azerbaijan Urban Week

Abbas Ganbay

This year, the Republic of Azerbaijan, in partnership with the UN-Habitat Program, is set to host a series of prestigious events within Azerbaijan Urban Week, starting on September 29, aimed at underscoring the significance of sustainable urbanization processes, said Ramiz Idrisoglu, Head of the Public Relations Department of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Azernews reports.

"The 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, themed 'Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities' is scheduled to take place in the cities of Zangilan and Baku from September 29 to October 1, 2023. The Forum will convene government officials, specialists, and experts from Azerbaijan and many foreign countries.

"On October 2, our capital city, Baku, will proudly host this year’s World Habitat Day! On this occasion, influential international experts and government officials will gather to deliberate on the challenges of promoting accessible and high-quality urban life, as well as the development of sustainable cities under the topic of "Resilient urban economies. Cities as drivers of growth and recovery."

"During the Urban Week officials and experts from numerous countries, along with representatives of local and international organizations, will get an invaluable opportunity to exchange their professional experiences and insights," he said.

The UN-HABITAT Program is ready for close cooperation and exchange of experience with the government of Azerbaijan, as noted by UN Resident Coordinator Maimunah Mohd Sharif at a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev on 18 January 2023 The program backs the construction of cities in post-conflict conditions in various countries of the world, the creation of concepts for sustainable urban development.

During her visit to Azerbaijan, Ms. Maimunah Mohd Sharif held bilateral talks with President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Youth and Sport Farid Gayibov, Chair of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev, and a number of other ranking government officials. She will also visit the city of Aghdam, where she is expected to acquaint herself with the ongoing urban reconstruction efforts undertaken by the Government of Azerbaijan.

The UN-Habitat Executive Director's visit will be a great opportunity for Azerbaijan to showcase its commitment to sustainable urbanization and to demonstrate its progress in urban planning and development. The week will be a great opportunity for Azerbaijan to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable urbanization and to show the world the progress it has made in urban planning and development.