Azerbaijani oil prices increase

09 September 2023 [12:10] -

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $0.63 amounting to $97.06 per barrel on September 8, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0.65, as compared to the previous price, and amounted to 96.16 per barrel.

