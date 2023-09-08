Azersu signs contract with Israel's Mekorot for technical consultancy

Abbas Ganbay

The State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan Azersu OJSC and Israel's National Water Operator Mekorot Water Company signed a contract for technical consultancy within the framework of the seawater desalination project, Azernews reports, citing Azersu OJSC.

At the meeting with representatives of Mekorot Water Company, the Agency's chairman Zaur Mikailov informed the guests about the work done on the reconstruction of drinking water supply and drainage systems in Azerbaijan, noting that the experience of leading world companies was used in the implementation of projects: "According to the presidential order of 12 April 2023, a pilot project on production of drinking water by desalination of seawater has been launched to improve water supply in Baku city and adjacent territories. Cooperation with Israeli companies in the field of Caspian Sea water processing is of particular importance".

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Israeli company Amir Lang said that the company provides 90 percent of the demand for drinking water in Israel, with about 60 percent of water supplied to consumers being produced by desalination of seawater.

A detailed exchange of views on further cooperation in the drinking water supply sector took place at the meeting.

Azersu OJSC is responsible for policy and strategy for the water supply and sanitation services in Azerbaijan. The company is in charge of extracting, treating, transporting, and selling water, as well as taking necessary actions for wastewater treatment. Azersu OJSC also designs, builds, operates, and maintains intake structures, reservoirs, pumping stations, water pipelines, and sewerage collectors. As of August 1, 2018, the company supplies 1434738 consumers with drinking water across the country.

Mekorot Water Company is Israel's national water company, responsible for the country's water supply. The company is in charge of managing water resources, developing water infrastructure, and providing water services to the public. Mekorot Water Company has extensive experience in seawater desalination and is a leader in the field.

The contract between Azersu OJSC and Mekorot Water Company will provide technical consulting services for the seawater desalination project, which is being implemented in Azerbaijan. The project is funded by state funds and loans from international financing institutions.

The contract is expected to help Azersu OJSC improve the quality of water supply and sanitation services in Azerbaijan. It is also expected to help the company gain valuable knowledge and experience from Mekorot Water Company in the field of seawater desalination.