Heydar Aliyev International Airport accommodates first flight of Georgian Wings

The first flight of Georgian Wings performed on the Tbilisi-Baku route successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on 6 September, Azernews reports, citing International Airport.

The aircraft of the Georgian air carrier was traditionally welcomed with an arch of water.

The ceremony dedicated to the arrival of the first flight of Georgian Wings was attended by representatives of the airline, as well as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Azerbaijan, Mr. Zurab Pataradze. They emphasized the importance of this event for the development of relations between the countries.

“Our airport is committed to continuous development and expansion of its international partnerships, and the launch of this route opens even more opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange between the two countries,” said the Director of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Mr. Teymur Hasanov.

“We are proud to celebrate the successful landing of the first flight of Georgian Wings performed on the Tbilisi-Baku route at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. This important moment underlines the close and friendly neighborhood between Georgia and Azerbaijan. This route opens up endless opportunities for us to develop tourism, business, and cultural exchange between our countries. Regular flights on ATR72-500 A/C start this week, offering convenient flights between Tbilisi and Baku. We look forward to welcoming everyone on board of Georgian Wings to open new horizons and strengthen our partnership,” emphasized Edison Pipia, CEO of Georgian Wings.

Georgian Wings will operate regular flights on the Tbilisi-Baku-Tbilisi route three times a week: on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Tickets for this route can be purchased on the official website of the airline www.georgianwings.com, as well as at the airline's sales offices.