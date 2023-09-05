KOBIA meets with delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of Islamic Corporation

Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with a delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) Oussama Abdel Rahman Kaissi, Azernews reports, citing KOBIA.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on financing of SMEs, insurance as well as possible cooperation opportunities.

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group and is responsible for providing credit and political risk insurance to promote and support the development of international trade and investment in the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The meeting was a positive step forward in strengthening the relations between Azerbaijan and ICIEC, and both parties are looking forward to further collaboration in the near future.