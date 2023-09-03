Azerbaijani Minister of Econom? take part in China International Fair for Trade in Services

TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy take part in China International Fair for Trade in Services

02 September 2023

The Minister of Econom? of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov took part in the China International Fair for Trade in Services held in Beijing, Azernews reports.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

“We participated in the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) held in Beijing. The fair, that promotes global services trade, is a valuable platform for showcasing Azerbaijan’s economic potential, investment opportunities and local products,” the minister noted.

