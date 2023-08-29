Wildberries intends to increase its warehouse space in countries including Azerbaijan

Qabil Ashirov

Russia’s largest online retailer Wildberries intends to strengthen its activities in all countries where the company conducts business, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

In an interview with the media, the founder of Wildberries Tatyana Bakalchuk said that the company plans to increase warehouse space in all available countries. CEO of the online retailer added that due to the increase in turnover, it is important for the company to restructure logistics.

To recall, the largest Russian online retailer was founded in 2004 by Tatyana Bakalchuk. The company owns more than 48,000 employees and sells 37,000 brands of products from clothing to food. The company processes 750,000 orders on average a day online. Wildberries has services in over 20 countries and the company opened its first office in Azerbaijan in 2023.

The compnay started out as an online platform reselling clothes from the likes of German mail order group Otto and now supplies everything from electronics to kitchenware. Azerbaijan becomes the eighth country in which Wildberries operates. Locals already have access to Wildberries’ online products and pick up points are up and running.