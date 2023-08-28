Azerbaijani SMEs, German Qatar Group to eye cooperation

Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) intends to establish partnership with German Qatar Group.

KOBIA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov met with General Director of German Qatar Group Anas Kassem Al Onazi to discuss prospects of cooperation, Azernews reports.

During the online meeting, information was provided on the support and services provided by KOBIA to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, an exchange of views took place on investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, opportunities for cooperation between SMEs in the field of tourism and other sectors.