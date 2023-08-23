SOCAR AQSH signs new contract with Turkish oil company

SOCAR AQSH has signed a new agreement on drilling services with the Turkish Oil Company (TPAO), Azernews reports.

Under the contract, the company will provide drilling services for four onshore oil wells in the southeastern region of Turkiye.

"This agreement is an important achievement for both organizations, representing a strategic partnership in the energy sector. The agreement is expected to support the country's total oil production and increase employment in the region," the company said.

Commenting on this remarkable event, SOCAR AQS General Director Samir Mollayev noted that SOCAR AQS Turkiye aims to provide safe and efficient operation and maximum productivity during the project using its rich experience and modern technologies.

"This partnership between SOCAR AQS Turkiye and TPAO underscores the mutual commitment to support the development of the region's energy industry. We look forward to using our technical experience and developing long-term relationships that will bring success to both parties," added Famil Khalafov, SOCAR AQS Turkiye manager.

The press release states that SOCAR AQSH has earned a reputation as a reliable service provider by regularly meeting the expectations of customers with its innovative technologies and professional workforce. The company will be a reliable partner for TPAO's future endeavors, committed to delivering safe and efficient results for both existing and potential projects.