Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull ways of coop in field of industrial parks

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed prospects of cooperation in the field of industrial parks. This was reported by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov on his page in X (Twitter), Azernews reports, citing Economy Minister.

"At a meeting with the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov we held useful talks on expansion of economic and trade relations between the two countries, promotion of mutual investments, implementation of joint projects, as well as prospects of cooperation with Uzbekistan in the field of industrial parks," he said.

It should be noted that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in 2022 amounted to $181.2 million (52.4 percent growth compared to 2021). The economies of the two countries have sufficient potential for mutual trade indicators to grow to $1 billion in the coming years.

As of the first of July 2023, 204 enterprises with Azerbaijani capital were operating in Uzbekistan (71 in 2017), including 67 joint ventures and 137 foreign enterprises. Since the beginning of this year, 22 joint ventures have been established.