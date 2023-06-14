Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss issues of deepening economic coop

Rena Murshud

Tajikistan is interested in using the experience of Azerbaijan in the creation of industrial parks, Azernews reports.

During the meeting between Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov and Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan Sherali Kabir, it was emphasized that the development of bilateral relations is of particular importance. It was noted that the visits of the heads of state and the high-level meetings held gave a qualitatively new impetus to partnership and the constant development of mutually beneficial cooperation. Thus, the meetings held within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, to the Republic of Tajikistan in April this year, and the signed documents gave impetus to the expansion of our cooperation.

The meeting discussed long-term strategic initiatives of Azerbaijan, provided information on regional and global energy projects, as well as implemented investment projects, potential opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, including the development of the aluminum industry between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, considered the creation of industrial parks and support to the relevant institutions of Tajikistan in the direction of providing methodological and practical support.

The parties expressed confidence that the Middle Corridor initiative, in which Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are also interested, will play a special role in the development of our regional cooperation in the field of transport and communications.

Sherali Kabir stressed that trade and economic cooperation between his country and Azerbaijan is developing upward. The minister said that his country is interested in using Azerbaijan's experience in creating industrial parks.

As part of the visit, the Tajik delegation visited the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. The guests were informed about the industrial parks implemented in our country in accordance with the industrialization policy, favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, modern infrastructure, discount mechanisms and services applied to residents.