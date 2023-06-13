Russian airline intensifies flights to Baku

Rena Murshud

The Russian airline Utair has increased the frequency of flights to Baku from the cities of Surgut and Tyumen, Azernews reports.

Since June, the airline has launched additional flights from Surgut and Tyumen to Baku. Now flights from Surgut are operated on Wednesdays at 07:10, Fridays - at 21:00 and Sundays - at 07:30, from Tyumen - on Wednesdays at 18:00 and Fridays - at 19:10, the company said.

It should be noted that flights from Baku to Surgut will be operated on Wednesdays at 21:40, Saturdays - at 01:55 and Sundays - at 21:45, from Baku to Tyumen - on Wednesday at 11:35 and Friday - at 22:45.

"Baku is a popular tourist destination among the residents of our country, so our planes connect seven Russian cities with it. This season, we began to operate more flights from Siberia to the capital of Azerbaijan and, if necessary, we will consider expanding the program of flights to Baku from other regions," - said the president of "Utair - passenger airlines" Oleg Semenov.

To recall, passenger traffic in Azerbaijan exceeded 1.6 billion people, which was 33.5 percent more than in the previous year. Most of the passengers (86.7 percent) were transferred by road, 12.9 percent – by metro, and 0.4 percent – by other types of transport.

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area, and the capacity of the cargo complex.

In June 2022, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport was designated as the best airport in the CIS countries for the fifth time in a row according to the Skytrax World Airport Awards. This award is the benchmark of quality for the airport industry.

Skytrax also awarded Baku Airport the highest 5-star rating, as well as the highest epidemiological safety rating during the COVID-19 pandemic.