Chairman of AFEZ gets acquainted with the activity of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) visited Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Azernews reports, citing Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA).

The visit was organized by EZDA and the purpose of the visit was to familiarize the chairman with the Industrial Park.

Within the sideline of the visit, the Industrial Park held a meeting with the participation of the representatives of the residents of the Industrial Parks. Elshad Nuriyev, the Chairman of EZDA, informed about the opportunities created for investors in the industrial zones, and the prospects of cooperation between EZDA and AFEZ at the meeting.

Valeh Alasgarov, the Chairman of the Alat Free Economic Zone, spoke about the registration procedures of residents in the AFEZ economic zone, fiscal and non-fiscal privileges applied to investors, and invited the residents of the industrial zones to establish cooperative relations with the residents of the AFEZ.

The meeting discussed the exchange of experience between EZDA and AFEZ, the placement of the information board of the industrial zones under the management of EZDA in AFEZ, etc.

In the end, the Chairman of AFEZ got acquainted with the works done in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, the resident of the Industrial Park with the production process in the Electrical equipment and Cable factories of STP LLC.