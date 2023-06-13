TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani Energy Minister reveals oil-gas production & export

13 June 2023 [10:26] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijan oil-condensate production amounted to 12.7 million tons, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry Parviz Shahbazov.

Besides, the minister noted that Azerbaijan exported 10.6 million tons of oil-condensate. During this period, 10.3 bcm out of the 20.2 bcm gas produced with an increase of 3 % was exported.

