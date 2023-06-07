Azerbaijan discusses framework document on partnership with World Bank for South Caucasus

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and new Regional Director of the World Bank for the South Caucasus Rolande Pryce discussed the issues of the agenda of cooperation with this structure.

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote about it on his Twitter, Azernews reports.

"In particular, the issues of forming a partnership framework document for 2023-2028, the status of investment projects between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, and potential opportunities for joint projects were considered," he wrote.