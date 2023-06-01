Azerbaijan, UAE discuss renewable energy & hydrocarbon sector

Within the Baku Energy Week, a meeting was held between the Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and the delegation led by Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions & International Growth Directorate at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and a member of the Board of Masdar, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that high-level relations between the two countries are the pillar of long-term cooperation with Masdar on large-scale renewable energy projects. It was noted that the 230-megawatt Garadagh SPP will be put into operation in the fall of this year, thus Masdar is committed to the timely implementation of the projects. Significant progress was made in the implementation of other projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, the support of Masdar to the study of the power grid for the integration of renewable energy powers into the country's energy system, and the work done in this regard were brought to the attention. It was agreed to hold a joint seminar in the near future in order to exchange experience in the field of grid management.

The discussions between SOCAR and ADNOC on cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector were also touched upon. The company's experience in the field of decarbonization, transformation into a low-carbon energy producer, carbon capture, as well as activities related to the production of green, blue hydrogen, and ammonia were discussed. Cooperation opportunities on low-carbon solutions were evaluated.