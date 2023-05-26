Small & Medium Business Development Agency head holds meetings in Moldova

Within the framework of the visit to the Republic of Moldova, the Chairman of the Small Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov held meetings with relevant institutions of Moldova in Chisinau, Azernews reports, citing SMBDA.

In the meetings held between SMBDA and relevant institutions of Moldova, cooperation perspectives, joint initiatives, and exchange of experience were discussed in the field of SME.

In the meeting with the state secretary of the Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalization of Moldova Viorel Garaz, Orkhan Mammadov gave detailed information about the policy of development of SMEs in Azerbaijan, support mechanisms, and the activities of SMBDA.

He pointed out that the Agency attaches great importance to the study of the best international practice in the field of SMEs and its application in Azerbaijan, and interest was expressed in studying the support policy of Moldova aimed at the development of SMEs. He added that SMBDA is ready to support the establishment of sustainable and long-term relations between the business entities of the two countries within its powers.

In the meeting between the Chairman of SMBDA, Orkhan Mammadov, and the Director of the Enterprise Development Organization (ODA) of Moldova, Dumitru Pintea, it was emphasized that the Agency attaches importance to the establishment and development of cooperation with organizations providing support and services to SMEs in foreign countries, including ODA. It was stated that the cooperation of SMBDA and ODA is beneficial in terms of the expansion of relations between SMEs of both countries and the implementation of joint initiatives. The meeting discussed institutional cooperation, business support tools, and future joint initiatives, as well as a draft document to be signed on cooperation between the parties.

In the meeting with the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Moldova, Sergiu Harea, the possibilities of cooperation in the direction of developing relations between business circles and the creation of joint platforms for this were reviewed, ideas were exchanged on the organization and support of joint exhibitions with the participation of SMEs, training and the provision of consulting services.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Moldova Qudsi Osmanov also participated in the meetings.